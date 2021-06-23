Dating App, Bumble, Reveals the Pandemic's Positive Effects on Dating

As the light seems to be shining at the end of the tunnel, Head of Editorial Content at dating app, Bumble, says that there are quite a bit of positives to come to the dating world after a global pandemic!

According to new surveys from the app, 2-in-3 people now believe that it's possible to fall in love without meeting in real life. After a long year of social distancing, the dating landscape has shifted in unexpected ways.

Bumble is revealing how the pandemic has shaped the way that people will be dating this summer and beyond. Head of Editorial content at Bumble, Clair O'Connor, joined us today to discuss the women-first dating app, and to tell us how the pandemic has brought positive changes to dating.

"Respondents are saying that they actually like virtual dates," explained O'Connor.

Whether those dates are held via Zoom, Facetime, or the video chat feature in the Bumble dating app; romance seekers are saving time, money and there's an added layer of safety!

"Something that I found pretty funny myself, and can related to, is that 1-in-4 of the folks surveyed say that they appreciate that they only have to get half-glammed! Meaning, from the waist up," stated O'Connor.

Before she left, Clair made sure to leave behind some helpful tips for all of you lovers out there. This summer of love, be sure to update your profile with the seasons! This tells your match that these photos are recent and it says a lot about your personality. Don't forget to make your profile pic a happy one that shows off your face! And don't be afraid to suggest some interactive, outdoor first date ideas to your match to shake things up.

Download the Bumble app and visit Bumble.com/finally for more.