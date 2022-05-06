Dating Expert, Monique Kelley, stopped by with advice on how to reclaim your self-worth in the dating world

We all hate getting ghosted. That is why Relationship and Dating Expert, Monique Kelley, stopped by with tips on how to move on and approach dating the right way.

“Whenever you feel like you're not sure about someone, if you're like is the person going to call? That generally means that they have another situation going on where they cannot fully move forward with you,” says Kelley. “It has nothing to do with what you are doing wrong, or something that you're not doing right. Some things just don't materialize.”

Kelley shared ways you can start reclaiming your power and self-worth back after going through a situation like this.

“We're going to stop texting them and hoping that they text you back, we're going to stop stalking them,” says Kelley. “We're going stop thinking that just because they looked at our story, or they like the picture that now they're suddenly interested.”

