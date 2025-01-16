Dating in the Digital Age: Navigating Modern Relationships with Vinylly

Dating has always come with its challenges, but as Rachel Van Nortwick, CEO and founder of Vinylly, explains, the current era presents unique hurdles. Appearing on Inside South Florida, Rachel provided valuable insights into why dating feels tougher than ever and how music might hold the key to stronger connections.

Rachel attributes the difficulty of modern dating to the prevalence of dating apps, which, while revolutionary, have led to burnout for many users. “A lot of people have gotten burnt out from traditional dating apps,” she said.

Despite apps being the primary way people meet over the past 15–20 years, Rachel acknowledges the challenges of finding someone who allows you to truly be your authentic self.

Rachel highlighted the unique role music can play in creating deeper bonds. According to her, 70% of people consider incompatible music tastes a dealbreaker. “Sharing music with someone reduces stress hormones like cortisol, increases dopamine, and even strengthens communication between couples,” she explained.

But what happens if you love your partner but not their playlist? Rachel reassures that it’s more about respecting and appreciating their musical preferences than sharing identical tastes. “It's not about necessarily liking all of the same music, but about appreciating and respecting the other person's basic tastes as well,” she said.

For those new to online dating, Rachel advises starting with a variety of apps to explore how different platforms work. “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket,” she advised. “Be optimistic but cautiously so. And don’t get discouraged if you don’t meet someone in the first day or week—it takes time.”

Rachel’s app, Vinylly, is transforming how singles connect by focusing on music compatibility. The app isn’t just about matching on favorite songs but fostering deeper respect for each other’s musical worlds.

As Rachel puts it, navigating modern dating requires patience, open-mindedness, and perhaps a shared playlist or two.

To explore Vinylly and learn more about this unique approach, download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.