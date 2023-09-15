Dating tips to find love in Miami

Celebrity Matchmaker and Star of “Match Me in Miami,” Laura Jacobs, joined Inside South Florida to share how to find your special someone in Soflo.

“The biggest thing in Miami, I have to remind my clients, is to stop being so judgmental before they meet someone. We have to just meet somebody and actually see what they're like,” says Jacobs. “If you're a single woman, and you're in your 30s, you have to try every avenue. You have to use all your resources to find him. It is a journey.”

“Match Me in Miami” streaming now on Roku.

For more information, visit @LauraTheMatchmaker