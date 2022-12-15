Dating trends for 2023

If a new companion is the only thing that you haven’t scratched off your wish list, Bumble’s Sex and Relationship Expert, Shan Boodram, joined Inside South Florida to share trends and tips that will shape dating in the New Year.

“There is open casting. People are saying show me what you got. There is wander love, in which people are now looking for love outside of their city lines,” says Boodram. “Another really big trend that I'm super excited about is people who are saying down with toxic masculinity.”

Your level of authenticity can impact your dating success.

“It's no longer time to think who do people want me to be. So, why not be the real you,” says Boodram. “When it comes to putting your profile together, tell people more about yourself.”

