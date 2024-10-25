Davie Police Mounted Unit: A Blend of Tradition and Modern Policing

The Davie Police Department’s Mounted Unit, consisting of six horses, four officers, and one sergeant, plays a unique role in community engagement and crime prevention. From patrolling neighborhoods and apartment complexes to managing large crowds, the unit contributes significantly to public safety.

One of the unit's primary goals is to foster community interaction. The horses are a hit at local events like the Orange Blossom Festival and rodeos, as well as career days at schools. The team also engages with homeschool groups and actively patrols neighborhoods, providing a visible deterrent to crime. Their presence, particularly in areas prone to burglaries, adds a sense of security and reduces criminal activity.

In addition to daily patrols, the horses are trained for crowd control in larger events or potential civil unrest situations. Their size and strength make them effective in managing crowds when needed, as demonstrated during their assistance at Fort Lauderdale’s spring break, where they provided support in an environment not typically encountered in Davie.

Sergeant Chad Bishop, who has been with the department since 1997 and part of the Mounted Unit, shared how his experience with the horses has shifted his perspective on policing. After years in the K-9 Unit, where the focus was more on apprehension and crime response, working with the horses has allowed him to experience a more positive side of law enforcement. "People are always happy to see the horses," he said, noting that the community's reaction to the mounted officers is often one of excitement and joy.

Beyond their role in policing, the horses have become ambassadors of goodwill, bringing smiles to both children and adults alike. They help build a stronger bond between the officers and the community, highlighting the importance of trust and connection in modern policing.

For more information, visit Davie-FL.gov.