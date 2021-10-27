Debbie Matenoplous talks about her new beauty collection

Watch
She is one of the original ladies to pull up a seat t to the table on The View and since then Debbie Matenoplous has been a mainstay on television. Now, she's kicking off the holiday season with GAC Family and sharing her newest endeavor, Ikaria Beauty.

Debbie has been on television since she was 17, but she's worked many jobs over the years. She's adding a new one with the launch of Ikaria Beauty. She says it was created out of necessity.

Ikaria Beauty is not another celebrity skincare line, she says. These products are perfect for those like her who have allergies and sensitive skin. She worked with a team of chemists to find something for her that was natural and clean and ended up having such great benefits she wanted to share it with the world.

