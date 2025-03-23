Debunking the Biggest Myths About Telehealth with Dr. Daryoush Zafar

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by UBI Telehealth. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As telehealth becomes an increasingly popular option for healthcare, misconceptions still surround this convenient form of care. That’s why Inside South Florida welcomed back Dr. Daryoush Zafar from UBI Telehealth to set the record straight and clarify what telehealth really offers.

One common myth? That telehealth is only for quick sick visits like colds or the flu. While Dr. Zafar confirmed it can absolutely be used for those situations, he explained that the capabilities of telehealth extend much further. UBI Telehealth, for example, has treated some of the sickest patients in hospitals—including stroke cases—and also supports patients with long-term care needs like weight loss, hair loss, and erectile dysfunction, all from the convenience of home.

Another concern for many patients is privacy. Some believe telehealth platforms are not secure. According to Dr. Zafar, that’s a myth—if you’re using a properly certified platform. He advised users to look for certifications such as LegitScript, HITECH, and SOC 2 compliance. UBI Telehealth is also fully HIPAA-compliant, meaning your data is as secure as it would be in a traditional doctor’s office.

What about the fear that telehealth will replace in-person care? “Myth,” said Dr. Zafar. He explained that telehealth is meant to be an adjunct, not a replacement. While telemedicine is excellent for managing certain conditions or accessing quick prescriptions, things like annual exams, lab work, or physical screenings still need to be done in person.

Speaking of prescriptions, Dr. Zafar clarified that it’s also false to believe you can’t get them through telehealth. While controlled substances do have limitations, many medications—including antibiotics and treatments for common concerns—can be prescribed remotely through telemedicine providers.

If you're curious about starting your telehealth journey, Dr. Zafar invites you to visitwww.ubitelehealth.com. Whether for convenience, safety, or ongoing care, telehealth is proving to be a powerful and accessible tool in modern medicine.