Deck the Halls with Deals and Savings on Last Minute Gifts with Nordstrom

Nordstrom Editorial Content Director, Kate Bellman, joined Inside South Florida to share her top picks and tips for navigating those long wish lists even when you’re short on time. From the latest fashion and beauty must-haves to home décor and more, she’ll share her favorite gift ideas to help spoil everyone on your nice list this season without breaking the bank.

“Nordstrom Rack is your one stop shop holiday destination for last minute gifting,” says Bellman. “We have you covered whether you're shopping online or in stores, we have a fantastic gift shop. All of the great product is categorized by price points. So, gifts under 25, under 50, under 100, whatever your budget, we have something perfect for everyone on your wish list. Secondly is our convenient services, you know we have over 250 Nordstrom Rack stores across the country, so we are here to make shopping easy.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Nordstrom.