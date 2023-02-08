Watch Now
Deep-Oasis’ tips to improve your health and wellness

Posted at 6:49 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 18:49:41-05

The introduction of stress to the body can impact your weight and wellbeing. Deep Oasis’ Founder and CEO, Thomas Fahrhoefer, joined Inside South Florida to share how to help you lose excess weight and alleviate stress.

“We recommend doing less of the bad things and a little bit more of the good things, including drinking more water, breathing properly, chewing properly and having less stress,” says Fahrhoefer.

Deep-Oasis’ mission is to optimize the metabolism and reduce stress levels.

“Our concept is to motivate and activate health,” says Fahrhoefer.

For more information, visit Deep-Oasis.com

