Deepak Chopra launching new book “Living in the Light: Yoga for Self-Realization”

Deepak Chopra, M.D. is debuting his latest release, “Living in the Light,” at Barry University on January 24th, 2023. The New York Times Bestselling Author joined Inside South Florida with a sneak peak of what guests can look forward to at this upcoming event.

“It's based on my new book,” says Chopra. “Ordinarily, when people think of yoga, they just think of the physical aspects of yoga, but there are eight limbs to yoga. If you do all the eight practices, you will enjoy a joyful energetic body, loving and compassionate heart, clear mind, and lightness of being.”

“Living in the Light: Yoga for Self-Realization” is available for purchase where books are sold.

For ticket information, visit EventBrite.com

