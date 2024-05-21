Defying the Odds: Quadruple Amputee Franklin Castellanos Graduates from St. Thomas University

As graduation season sweeps across the country, South Florida has its own reason to celebrate with the inspiring story of Franklin Mejias Castellanos, a 24-year-old quadruple amputee who has defied the odds and graduated from St. Thomas University. Inside South Florida was honored to have Franklin in studio to talk about his journey of resilience and determination that has not only earned him his degree but has also made him a beacon of hope and motivation for many.

Franklin shared his excitement for the next chapter of his life. "I'm super grateful," he says. "It had been almost four years going to the same school, same campus, working hard. But now I made it and I'm happy. I'm taking one day at a time," His journey began in 2011 when he came to the United States for a vacation. A week into the trip, Franklin contracted bacterial meningitis, which drastically changed his life. Despite the life-altering event, Franklin maintained a positive attitude and focused on his potential to overcome his new challenges.

Reflecting on his journey, Franklin recounts the critical moments in the hospital where he fought for his life. "I understood that was not going to define myself," he says. "I saw the potential of me walking with two prosthetics… and I took the work seriously, and taking it one day at a time," This determination led him to St. Thomas University, where he was awarded a scholarship and received unwavering support from the institution.

Franklin's pride in his achievement is palpable. "I'm super proud," he admits, but he is quick to credit those who have supported him along the way. "St. Thomas University gave me a scholarship, they told me, ‘Franklin, we believe in you, you can do it.’ I just took advantage of those opportunities."

When asked for the best piece of advice he could share, Franklin emphasizes the importance of patience. "Patience in my life has been the key for everything... If you have patience… you understand that everything comes for a reason. You're not in a rush, and you are going to be grateful for what you're doing, where you are, and where you're going."

For those inspired by Franklin’s journey, you can follow Franklin Castellanos on Instagram @franklinmejiasc to keep up with his latest endeavors and motivational messages.