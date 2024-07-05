Delaney Benson Stars as Ariel in Upcoming South Florida Performance of The Little Mermaid

Inside South Florida welcomed Delaney Benson, set to play Ariel in the upcoming live-action performance of “The Little Mermaid” by Area Stage Company in South Florida. Delaney, the daughter of Jodi Benson—the original voice of Ariel in Disney’s animated classic—expressed her excitement about stepping into the iconic role.

“I love the character and, obviously, I love my mother. I think it’s going to be an exciting process to find my own version of Ariel,” Delaney shared. She emphasized the differences between the animated movie and the live-action stage performance, highlighting the human connection that comes with live theatre. Delaney is eager to blend elements from the movie, her own experiences, and her mother’s influence to bring Ariel to life.

When asked if she seeks advice from her mother, Delaney mentioned, “I actually got the call when she was in the room with me. We kind of just laughed like, this is kind of ironic... I probably will ask her, like, ‘what did you do with this lyric?’ or ‘how did you implement this?’, but she is so supportive. She's like, ‘this is your own thing’… I'm excited for her to see it.”

Joining Delaney is Imran Hylton, who will play Sebastian the crab. He explained the immersive nature of their production, which involves the audience directly. “The stage is everywhere you look... It's kind of like you're taking a ride in a Disney amusement park, and you don't know where to look. Everything is happening all around you,” he said.

Imran’s portrayal of Sebastian adds a unique twist, as he brings a Trinidadian flavor to the character. “I want to humanize these characters, even though it's a crab. I think these stories are written because people can see themselves in any of these roles,” he explained.

Delaney and Imran both highlighted the importance of connection in their performances. “We as humans… we crave to have those connections and tell the story,” Delaney said. “I think it's going to be really cool to have audience members as scene partners.”

Fans of all ages are eagerly anticipating this live-action rendition of “The Little Mermaid”, which promises a fresh and immersive take on the beloved story. The cast’s dedication to bringing depth and authenticity to their roles is sure to make this performance a memorable one.

For more information on the performance and to purchase tickets, visit areastage.org/mermaid. Don’t miss the chance to see Delaney Benson and the talented cast of “The Little Mermaid” bring this timeless tale to life on stage.