Delicious and diet-friendly vegan fried chicken recipe

If your New Year’s resolutions have you abstaining from the savory and succulent taste of fried chicken, Musical Chef, Gabrielle Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to share a mouthwatering recipe for vegan fried chicken.

“We have marinated mushrooms. These are soaked in pickled juice, hot sauce and a little barbecue sauce,” says Reyes. “Then, we coat with gluten-free flour and tapioca flour mixed with seasonings and spices. Now, we can actually fry these up. Lastly, we're going to finish it off with a little bit of green onion.”

For more information, visit @OneGreatVegan on Instagram