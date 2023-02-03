Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Delicious and diet-friendly vegan fried chicken recipe

Posted at 6:10 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 18:10:08-05

If your New Year’s resolutions have you abstaining from the savory and succulent taste of fried chicken, Musical Chef, Gabrielle Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to share a mouthwatering recipe for vegan fried chicken.

“We have marinated mushrooms. These are soaked in pickled juice, hot sauce and a little barbecue sauce,” says Reyes. “Then, we coat with gluten-free flour and tapioca flour mixed with seasonings and spices. Now, we can actually fry these up. Lastly, we're going to finish it off with a little bit of green onion.”

For more information, visit @OneGreatVegan on Instagram

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com