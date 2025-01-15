Delicious Ways to Celebrate Dry January Without Sacrificing Flavor

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the new year begins, many are embracing Dry January, a tradition of cutting back or eliminating alcohol for the first month of the year. But cutting down on alcohol doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor or enjoyment. Drinks expert Theo Rutherford joined Inside South Florida to share some innovative Dry January solutions from Josh Cellars and Yellow Tail.

Josh Cellars Debuts Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine

For the first time, Josh Cellars is offering a non-alcoholic sparkling wine, crafted in the heart of Italy’s Prosecco region by a fifth-generation winemaking team. Vibrant and refreshing, this sparkling wine features notes of pear, citrus, and green apple, making it a versatile choice for any occasion.

Perfect for sipping on its own or mixing into mocktails like a Bellini, mimosa, or spritz, this beverage pairs well with Italian dishes such as antipasti, pizza, or even popcorn for a cozy movie night. It’s an elegant and festive option for those looking to enjoy the season alcohol-free.

Yellow Tail’s Pure Bright Wines Offer Lower Alcohol, Full Flavor

For those who prefer a “dry-ish” January, Yellow Tail’s Pure Bright White Wines are a standout. These wines—available in Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, and Chardonnay—are lower in alcohol and calories, with just 80 to 85 calories per glass, yet packed with the bright, delicious flavors wine lovers crave.

These wines shine as standalone sips or as ingredients in lighter cocktails like a seasonal white sangria. They also pair beautifully with a variety of meals, from creamy pasta dishes such as pesto or Alfredo to seasonal offerings like roasted kale and butternut squash.

Both the Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine and Yellow Tail Pure Bright wines are available at retailers like Publix. For more drink inspiration and pairing tips, visit deutschfamily.com. Cheers to starting 2025 with delicious and mindful choices!