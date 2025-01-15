Delight in Authentic Latin Cuisine with Del Real Foods: Heat and Eat Made Easy

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Del Real Foods. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

For those craving authentic Latin flavors without the hassle of spending hours in the kitchen, Del Real Foods offers a perfect solution. Renowned for its traditional recipes and rich heritage, the family-owned company brings bold, delicious Hispanic cuisine straight to your table. Dietitian Gisela Bouvier recently joined Inside South Florida to showcase their delectable offerings, now available at BJ’s Wholesale Club across Florida.

Del Real Foods prides itself on crafting dishes inspired by the Mexican heritage of the Cardenas family, the company’s founders. Gisela highlighted their dedication to tradition: “Everything is time tested to where every one of their recipes takes five hours or more to create. So what they're doing is bringing these bold, delicious, traditional flavors that we all love. But all we need to do is heat and eat. So we're loving all of these products because we're bringing the authentic taster tradition without all the work.”

Their fresh, never-frozen products are designed to make life easier while preserving the essence of home-cooked meals.

Del Real Foods offers a variety of dishes to satisfy your cravings. Gisela brought two crowd favorites:



Birria and Cheese Pupusas : Made with stone-ground masa, these gluten-free delights are filled with a rich blend of birria and cheese. Perfectly paired with guacamole, salsa, or curtido, they make for a satisfying snack or meal.

: Made with stone-ground masa, these gluten-free delights are filled with a rich blend of birria and cheese. Perfectly paired with guacamole, salsa, or curtido, they make for a satisfying snack or meal. Carnitas: Slow-cooked to perfection with a blend of bold spices, Del Real’s carnitas are a versatile protein option. Serve them over tostadas, in tacos, sliders, Cuban sandwiches, or as a standalone dish. “The possibilities are endless,” Gisela noted.

Now through January 31, BJ’s Wholesale Club members can enjoy $2 off Del Real Foods products using the BJ’s app or catalog. For more information, visit BJs.com.