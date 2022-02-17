Demesmin and Dover Accident Attorneys support their clients and the community

It's always a good feeling to have someone on your side to offer support after an accident. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors Demesmin and Dover Accident Attorneys are there to care for you, it's right in their slogan!

Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover care about the community around them, as well as their clients. The team is willing to go the extra mile to make sure everything is taken care of, even after the case is handled. They try to build a relationship of trust they can maintain with the client to make sure they truly have everything they need.

The firm has also opened a property damage division. Most property damage is an accident, so when it comes to insurance claims for things like hurricane damage, Demesmin and Dover can help make sure everything goes smoothly.

For more, you can go to YourAccidentAttorneys.Com