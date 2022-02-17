Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Demesmin and Dover Accident Attorneys support their clients and the community

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:13 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 14:13:11-05

It's always a good feeling to have someone on your side to offer support after an accident. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors Demesmin and Dover Accident Attorneys are there to care for you, it's right in their slogan!

Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover care about the community around them, as well as their clients. The team is willing to go the extra mile to make sure everything is taken care of, even after the case is handled. They try to build a relationship of trust they can maintain with the client to make sure they truly have everything they need.

The firm has also opened a property damage division. Most property damage is an accident, so when it comes to insurance claims for things like hurricane damage, Demesmin and Dover can help make sure everything goes smoothly.

For more, you can go to YourAccidentAttorneys.Com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors