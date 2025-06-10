Watch Now
DEMESMIN AND DOVER GIVING BACK

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

We're talking about Doing Good at Demesmin and Dover law firm, which actively engages with the community through food drives. Victor Demesmin and Jeremy Dover discuss their involvement with South Promo, an organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged individuals in South Florida. They emphasize the impact of their initiatives, noting the positive atmosphere and meaningful connections formed with families during food drives.

Jeremy shares how participating in these events is more fulfilling than their identities as lawyers, as they focus on helping those in need. To learn more about their community efforts or to get involved, people can reach out through youraccidentattorneys.com, social media, or visit their office.

