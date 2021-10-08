Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Demesmin and Dover Law Firm are your accident attorneys

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:30 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 14:30:35-04

Here on WSFL-TV, we search long and hard to provide you with top-of-the-line Trusted Advisors for your every need. Today we meet our newest Trusted Advisors, the founders of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, Victor Demesmin Jr and Jeremy Dover.

The two met in court and were able to build the law firm together during the pandemic. Since opening in January of 2020 with just them as employees, there are now over 40 employees with three offices across Florida. The law firm is able to help with all types of accidents, specializing in medical malpractice and personal injury.

Learn more about these Trusted Advisors here

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors