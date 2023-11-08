Demesmin and Dover Law Firm Spread Thanksgiving Cheer with Boys and Girls Club

WSFL-TV's Trusted Advisors and Law Firm Partners of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, Victor Demesmin and Jeremy Dover, joined Inside South Florida to discuss their Thanksgiving 'Doing Good' campaign, which is aimed at bringing holiday cheer to the local community.

“Every year, it's very important for us to give back, especially during the holiday season,” says Demesmin. “This year, we're actually teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club again. And in Tampa, as we've often said, we have another office in Tampa, me and Jamie are up there pretty often. So, we're gonna be passing turkeys out During that time, to the less fortunate or underprivileged, I would say, people in that area that maybe aren't able to celebrate Thanksgiving, like we do and have a turkey and have a warm dinner. And it's good to be able to help them. Put that on the table for the family, you know, and serve that Thanksgiving for everybody.”

