Demystifying Semaglutide: What You Need to Know About the Trending Weight Loss Medication

Back on Inside South Florida, we’re diving into a health topic that’s been trending nationwide—semaglutide. You’ve likely heard the name attached to brands like Ozempic and Wegovy, but what’s the real story behind this medication, and how is it helping people achieve their health goals?

Dr. Daryoush Zafar of UBI Telehealth joined us to break it all down. “Semaglutide is actually a medication that’s been around since 2005,” he explained. “It is a medications that’s been around since 2005 but it's primarily now used to manage people's weight, and it's been a game changer in health care.”

So what’s the key to its effectiveness? Semaglutide works by curbing appetite and reducing cravings, helping people manage their portions and avoid unhealthy temptations. But as Dr. Zafar emphasized, it’s not a magic solution: “You can't just rely on a medication to lose weight. You need to have an entire lifestyle change, including exercise and eating healthy.”

UBI Telehealth doesn’t just prescribe the medication—they provide full-scale support, including wellness coaching, dietary guidance, and soon, their UBI 360 app, which will include exercise plans, nutritional tools, and even a virtual support team. “The goal is not just to be on medication, but to really change your life,” said Dr. Zafar.

While some people experience side effects like nausea early on, he assured viewers that these are temporary and manageable with the right diet and support.

Whether you’re just curious or seriously considering semaglutide, UBI Telehealth offers 24/7 guidance to help you feel confident and supported on your wellness journey.

