Dental advancements improving smiles in less time

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 07, 2023
Oral & Maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Mark Stein, joined Inside South Florida to share the latest improvements in maxillofacial surgery.

“We have the ability to evaluate the patient's jawbone and determine how much bone they have in order to anchor these implants,” says Stein. “We can design the final teeth and on the same day remove the patient's teeth, place dental implants, and place temporary bridges or crowns. The patient is never without teeth.”

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida.

