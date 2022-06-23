Denver is a premiere destination this summer

It is peak season for travel and finding the perfect vacation destination is key. Travel & Lifestyle Expert, Jennifer Weatherhead, joined Inside South Florida to share why Denver should be at the top of everyone’s list.

“You can really live it up in Denver this summer,” says Weatherhead. The Mile High City is ready to entertain and inspire with urban adventures, outdoor activities and so many special events this summer.

Denver has so many activities for you and the entire family.

“You can take in those rocky mountain views from a rooftop patio while you plan out your next epic adventure. You can attend an outdoor concert at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater,” says Weatherhead. “There are also so many other festivals happening, including Denver PrideFest, Taste of Colorado and the Cherry Creek Arts Festival is also happening this summer.”

Denver’s unique landscape provide breathtaking views are the backdrop for many of its outdoor activities.

“The outdoor adventures in the Colorado Rocky Mountains are endless. You have cycling, whitewater rafting, kayaking, rock climbing and so much more. All these activities are within less than two hours of Denver,” says Weatherhead. “I just love that Denver serves as such a great base camp. You can play in the mountains during the day and then stay in the city at night.”

If art and culture excite your senses Denver has a variety of events for you.

“Denver really has something for everyone. It has music for music lovers. There's Red Rocks Amphitheater. It's truly magical there. I'm going to see a concert there later this week. Then you also have the Denver Art Museum. It underwent $150 million in renovation,” says Weatherhead. “The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs, and you can take a trip back in time through Egyptian culture while you're staying here in Denver.”

The city of Denver has thought of everything and everyone including the sports fanatic.

“The Colorado Avalanche have been in the Stanley Cup finals this year, which has been amazing. If you're not a hockey fan, they have six professional sports’ teams here in Denver,” says Weatherhead. “During the summer, you can take in one of America's favorite pastimes and catch the Colorado Rockies playing at Coors Field.”

