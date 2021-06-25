Watch
Derek Hough takes on a new challenge to help pets find forever homes

Posted at 11:09 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 11:09:29-04

Our next guest is best known for showing his passion on the dance floor on shows like dancing with the stars — where his team won a record six times. But dancer, choreographer, actor, and singer Derek Hough is also passionate about helping find homes for shelter pets – which is why the superstar is teaming up with Purina one for its 28-day challenge to help adoptable pets find their forever homes and help raise money for the Petfinder Foundation.

With two dogs and two cats, Hough knows the happiness adopting a pet can bring into your home. Purina One has been working with animal shelters for years, so teaming up with them for this 28-day challenge was a no-brainer, he says.

Over 6 million pets enter shelters in America every year and only about 3 million end up finding homes. During the 28-day challenge, for every person who signs up, Purina One will donate $1 toward waiving adoption fees, giving these pets a better chance at leaving the shelter.

You can signup for the challenge or read more about the efforts done by Purina One to help shelter animals, here

