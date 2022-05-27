Dermatologist, Dana Stern, shares the importance of taking care of your nails

Nails are not typically the first thing we think of when it comes to our health. That is why Dermatologist, Dana Stern, joined Inside South Florida to explain the proper way to take care of your nails.

“Two of the main areas where I see people going wrong with their nail care are they're choosing the wrong products, and they're using the wrong tools,” says Dr. Stern. “I tell my patients to opt for a glass or crystal file. These are amazing devices that create a beautiful, clean, smooth edge at the nail.”

Dr. Dana’s Nail Renewal System is a great choice for those looking to elevate their nail care routine.

“It is a three-step nail treatment system that you only need to use once a week, you're going to be able to treat 10 nails in just 10 minutes, and you're going to see those results immediately,” says Dr. Stern. “This kit is so effective for brittle, weak, ridged, overly processed gel damaged peeling nails.”

For more info, visit DrDanaBeauty.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Rare Beauty Brands