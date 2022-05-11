DermTech introduces an innovative and painless way to detect melanoma

Skin cancer is more common than someone might think, which is why Dermatologist, Dr. Julie Karen, joined us to talk about a new melanoma test that can go a long way in protecting people who may be at risk.

“Skin cancer overall is the most common form of cancer with melanoma being the third most common form of skin cancer,” says Dr. Karen. “It's estimated that in 2022, there will be nearly 200,000 melanomas diagnosed.”

While melanoma is known as the most aggressive form of skin cancer, there are some misconceptions surrounding the condition.

“There are so many myths and I work hard to dispel them every single day in my practice. One myth is that it's too late to make a difference,” says Dr. Karen. “I hear so often ‘All the damage is already done.’ The reality is, at any stage, it's not too late to make a difference. Make smart habits now. Wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen, wearing some protective clothing, and avoiding sunburns will make a difference.”

Karen shared information about the DermTech Melanoma Test and how it works.

“The DermTech melanoma test uses precision genomics in order to diagnose melanoma accurately and at the earliest curable stage,” says Dr. Karen. “What it does is it uses smart stickers to painlessly collect cells from the skin. Those smart stickers are then sent to a laboratory where RNA and DNA is extracted, and the cells are tested for the presence of genes that indicate melanoma.”

