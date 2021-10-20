Desean Terry about visibility and diversity on The Morning Show

The Morning Show has been one the most talked-about returning series of 2021 with its storylines touching on topics that are at the forefront of conversation, and characters that a are supremely nuanced. Actor Desean Terry, who plays anchor Daniel Henderson, drove home the importance of visibility and diversity.

Desean's character will face every traumatic issue of 2020, he says. From the pandemic to the conversion regarding racial reckoning, Daniel experiences a multitude of obstacles. However, Desean says he's glad he could pay a character who is at the center of these important conversations.

Daniel's story line allows him to speak to these experiences authentically. In real life, he says he feels like everyone is at an intersection, and these things impact us in real life. Being able to help continue these conversations in the show and real life is a very important aspect of the show for him.