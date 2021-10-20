Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Desean Terry about visibility and diversity on The Morning Show

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:50 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 16:50:20-04

The Morning Show has been one the most talked-about returning series of 2021 with its storylines touching on topics that are at the forefront of conversation, and characters that a are supremely nuanced. Actor Desean Terry, who plays anchor Daniel Henderson, drove home the importance of visibility and diversity.

Desean's character will face every traumatic issue of 2020, he says. From the pandemic to the conversion regarding racial reckoning, Daniel experiences a multitude of obstacles. However, Desean says he's glad he could pay a character who is at the center of these important conversations.

Daniel's story line allows him to speak to these experiences authentically. In real life, he says he feels like everyone is at an intersection, and these things impact us in real life. Being able to help continue these conversations in the show and real life is a very important aspect of the show for him.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors