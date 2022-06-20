Design tips to transform your backyard into a cozy outdoor living space

Outdoor gatherings are a part of South Florida’s summer fun prototype. New York-based Interior Designer, Mikel Welch, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to transform your backyards into a cozy outdoor living space that feels like you’re indoors.

“The biggest thing is finding indoor pieces that last and outdoor pieces that look like they belong indoors. For instance, a jute rug is perfect because it can live outside, and it can endure the elements,” says Welch. “Define things that can live outside such as concrete coffee tables, concrete or resin console tables, and those elements will make your space begin to feel like it really is an indoor space, but you're actually outside.”

Furniture and fabric selection is the key element to achieve this trendy look.

“One of the things that you want to do is use durable fabrics that are designed specifically for outdoors, so they won't fade, rust, etc. Another thing that you really want to do is make sure to use furniture covers for this furniture and stick to raw elements such as stone,” says Welch. “It's just playing smart and thinking about those elements that can live outside and are not going to rot, get old over time, and can endure sun damage.”

Welch has a budget-friendly resource to help you spruce up your exterior entertaining space without breaking the bank.

“I've partnered up with Affirm. You can get things that you love without having to compromise or sacrifice design,” says Welch. “You can pay over time. Whether you pay it monthly or in four easy interest payments. They work with stores such as West Elm, Pottery Barn, Design Within Reach, Amazon and Target.

