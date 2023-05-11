Design tips to turn your home into a masterpiece

The Home Story Podcast Hosts, Jessica Stockmann and Nisha Stockmann, brought their expertise to Inside South Florida. The two discussed how enlisting the help of an architect or design expert can turn your home into a masterpiece and shared the latest trends to refresh and revive your humble abode.

“We have this new podcast called Home Story”, says Nisha. “We visit celebrities, see their homes, talk about their homes, and their precious jewels. We get to know very interesting stories behind things people are collecting.”

