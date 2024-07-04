Watch Now
Despicable Me 4 Premieres: A Summer Blockbuster Hits Theaters

Posted at 3:11 PM, Jul 04, 2024

Inside South Florida is buzzing with excitement as the highly anticipated Despicable Me 4 premieres in theaters, marking a major event for fans across the country. The latest installment in the beloved franchise promises to deliver the same humor and heart that audiences have come to love.

Despicable Me 4 continues the adventures of Gru, his adorable daughters, and the mischievous Minions. Fans are eager to see what new escapades await their favorite characters in this summer blockbuster.

For those looking to join in the excitement, Despicable Me 4 is now showing in theaters nationwide. Don’t miss the chance to see Gru, the Minions, and all your favorite characters on the big screen in this highly anticipated summer release.

