Dessert Party coming to SOBEWFF for 20th anniversary

Posted at 4:04 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 16:04:33-04

The Celebration Dessert Party celebrates 20 years of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival and Miami Spice. This year the soiree pays homage to both titans of the Miami culinary scene and they tapped the host of Food Network’s Chopped Sweets, Scott Conant as host of the party.

The night will have endless sweet delights such as cakes, cookies, and ice cream from your favorite South Florida dessert destinations.

Today we are at R House in Wynwood and they're ecstatic to participate in this year's event. Chef Rocco Carulli will be serving up a traditional Latin dessert with an R House twist; a passion fruit tres leches.

For tickets, you can head on over to sobewff.Org/dessert

