Detect lung cancer with early screenings

One of the most effective ways of fighting cancer is catching it early. Go2 Foundation’s Chief Healthcare Delivery Officer, Joel Fathi, joined Inside South Florida to share the importance of lung cancer screenings.

“Lung cancer is the most common cancer in the country,” says Fathi. “More than 16 million people are at risk for lung cancer and are currently eligible for a lung cancer screening by a low dose CT scan.”

Supermodel, Activist and Writer, Veronica Webb, also joined us to share why she decided to be screened for lung cancer.

“I decided to get screened for lung cancer because I have the trifecta of risk factors for the disease,” says Webb. “I was a smoker, exposed secondhand smoke as a fashion model, and used a myriad of cosmetic chemicals. My mother, a nonsmoker, actually developed lung cancer and beat it.”

For more information, visit FocusOnYourLungs.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by First Line Media.