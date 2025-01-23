Deuce McAllister Previews Super Bowl Festivities in New Orleans

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Mega Media Worldwide. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Deuce McAllister to discuss the excitement building in New Orleans ahead of hosting its 11th Super Bowl.

"The Crescent City is excited," McAllister shared. "You can see the vibe picking up. The preparations are in full effect. This will be our 11th Super Bowl that we're hosting and we can't wait to welcome in the fans for the upcoming game."

For the thousands of fans heading to New Orleans for the big game, there’s plenty to see and do outside of the game itself. McAllister highlighted key events leading up to Super Bowl Sunday:



Media Day : Held on the Monday of game week at the Caesars Superdome, this fan-accessible event offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at team interviews and media interactions. Fans can enjoy live music, food, and the chance to see players express their style.

: Held on the Monday of game week at the Caesars Superdome, this fan-accessible event offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at team interviews and media interactions. Fans can enjoy live music, food, and the chance to see players express their style. NFL Experience: Taking place from Wednesday to Saturday at the Convention Center, the NFL Experience features interactive activities for fans of all ages.

When asked about his Super Bowl favorite, McAllister praised the Kansas City Chiefs as strong contenders but also gave nods to teams like the Eagles, Lions, Rams, and Ravens for their potential to make a run. "I don’t have a favorite," he admitted, "but I do want New Orleans to be great hosts."

Whether you're attending the game or just soaking in the festive atmosphere, New Orleans promises a memorable Super Bowl experience! For those planning to visit, McAllister encouraged fans to explore everything the city has to offer by visitingNewOrleans.com for a full schedule of events and activities.