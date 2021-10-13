Devyn Simone talks about The Challenge: Aftermath

For close to 40 seasons MTV's The Challenge has grown to become a global phenomenon with fans from all over tuning in to see some of their fave reality stars go head to head in fun challenges with some old MTV alum. Host of the aftershow and former competitor, Devyn Simone stopped by and dished on everything this new season is giving and the news of a major milestone.

The Challenge: Aftermath gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges, eliminations, and drama. Devyn says fans have stuck around with the unique show and its unique mix of competition and reality show. Now approaching the 500 episode, the show has gone global with contestants from all over the world.

"It's cool to see how its adapted and evolved but at the core it's still The Challenge as we know it," she says.

After competing for two seasons, Devyn has a good idea of what contestants should and souldn't be doing, and sometimes it's hard for her to control her emotions when she sees someone going askew.

"The one thing that makes me want to jump through the screen sometimes is...people think they have to be sneaky to win or lie or betray people," she says. "I never did that in my seasons, does it work sometimes, yes, but I don't think you have to do that to win."

For a couple of season the show's creators have asked Devyn to come back, but she's worried about breaking her record of never being eliminated and making it to the finals. She hopes to get back in some way or another, possibly as a reporter from the field to chat with contestants.