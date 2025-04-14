Dine Al Fresco Like an Italian with Chef Parker Wallace

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Pasta Rummo and Olipop. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is here, and if you’re ready to turn your next meal into a breezy Italian escape, Inside South Florida has you covered. Back in studio is chef and lifestyle expert Parker Wallace, who’s bringing major flavor and flair with a fresh pasta dish and a gut-friendly sparkling sip.

Pasta Perfection with Pasta Rummo

Parker kicks off with her go-to pantry staple: Pasta Rummo No. 3 Spaghetti.

“I'm transporting you to Benevento in southern Italy, where they make it. It’s seven generations of commitment to incredible pasta, taste, flavor, and texture,” Parker explains. “They produce it with a method called lenta lavorazione, which means slow processing. Combined with the main ingredient, durum wheat (semolina), means that the sauces are going to stick better to the pasta and absorb it more, and you're going to get that perfect al dente with just 9 minutes flat.”

She whips up a stunning spring pasta featuring:



Rummo spaghetti

Blanched asparagus

Crushed red pepper

Reserved pasta water

Pecorino Romano to emulsify and create a glossy finish

The result? A beautifully twirled nest of pasta, topped with fresh basil and a whole lot of mamma mia.

Find Pasta Rummo available at major grocers in the pasta aisle. For more information, visit PastaRummo.it/us.

Sip Smarter with Olipop

No Italian-inspired lunch is complete without a bubbly refreshment. Enter: Olipop.

“You get that classic soda taste with all of the benefits of plant based fiber prebiotics and those plant botanicals which help balance the microbiome,” says Parker. “A happy gut makes a happy girl!”

Parker’s take on an Italian spritz-style mocktail:



Ice

A squeeze of lemon

Basil leaf (smacked to release oils!)

A pour of Strawberry Vanilla Olipop

Garnish with fresh strawberry and lemon twist

It’s light, fizzy, and perfect for brunch, lunch, or lounging outdoors.

Find Olipop in both the soda and refrigerated sections at Target, Walmart, Publix, and more. For more information, visit DrinkOlipop.com.

Whether you're hosting an Easter brunch or simply enjoying a springtime lunch on your patio, Parker's tips will have you cooking—and sipping—like you're in Southern Italy. For more recipes like these, visit Parker’s website at parkersplate.com, or her Instagram, @parkersplate.