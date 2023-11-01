Dining Divas TV is Empowering Women Through Food and Community

Dining Divas TV is the ultimate foodie lifestyle show, showcasing the best places to dine and drink in South Florida. Dining Divas Founder, Christine Curran, along with Saucy Diva, Tamara Davis, and Succulent Diva, Ingrid Morales, joined Inside South Florida to share the story behind their success, highlighting their commitment to empowering not only one another but also a community of women.

Through a shared appreciation of culture, food, and unique experiences, they inspire and uplift those they touch.

“Watching Christine grow the business throughout the years, I actually was a stalker on Instagram for many years. I'm a foodie,” says Davis. “So, I follow most food inspired, you know, social media, TV shows, all that good stuff, and so, I've watched her just grow throughout the years and continue to elevate. And I was honored to, you know, when I was asked to be a part of it. I was like, ‘for sure, sign me up.’”

Ingrid shared how being a part of Dining Divas has been instrumental in her healing journey, as she has found support from a community of women there for her difficult times.

“I lost my daughter two years ago to cancer, and starting a business, and starting a brand, it can be really hard, and you know, going through the healing process, it felt so much better for me to be around strong woman to help elevate me and my spiritual life,” says Morales. “And, you know, me being a Christian, and helping grow my business and brands. So, I was honored to be, you know, invited to come on the show. And I'm excited to you know, enjoy lifestyle, culture, food and experience a new way of life and a new way of being and to be able to help other women as well go through different things.”

Dining Diva’s Founder, Christine explained brand's origin story and what she loves to see from her fellow Divas.

“I like women that are working on themselves to elevate to be the best version of themselves that, you know, I'm not into cattiness, or it's all about working together,” says Curran. “And we can actually do more when you're at a group than when you're single. And so, I just look for the right energies. I'm all about alignment. And when I feel a good energy, I'm like, ‘hey, I want you on my team.’”

