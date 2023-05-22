Director and Producer dish on “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets”

The Duggar family captivated America with their television sensation, "19 Kids and Counting," but behind the scenes, there was a different reality. The docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" docuseries’ Director, Olivia Crist, and Executive Producer, Blye Faust, joined Inside South Florida to talk about it.

“I think a lot of people are familiar with the Duggar family, but what struck me is what people aren't as familiar with is the kind of insidious organization behind the family, which is the Institute of Basic Life Principles, which was founded by a man named Bill Gothard,” says Crist. “I think what really compelled all of us to tell this story is just the hidden abuse that was happening behind the scenes with this organization and the survivors who have been trying to speak out for years and haven't been heard. We really wanted this show to give them a platform to tell their side of the story.”

