Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Director and Producer dish on “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets”

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 18:30:19-04

The Duggar family captivated America with their television sensation, "19 Kids and Counting," but behind the scenes, there was a different reality. The docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" docuseries’ Director, Olivia Crist, and Executive Producer, Blye Faust, joined Inside South Florida to talk about it.

“I think a lot of people are familiar with the Duggar family, but what struck me is what people aren't as familiar with is the kind of insidious organization behind the family, which is the Institute of Basic Life Principles, which was founded by a man named Bill Gothard,” says Crist. “I think what really compelled all of us to tell this story is just the hidden abuse that was happening behind the scenes with this organization and the survivors who have been trying to speak out for years and haven't been heard. We really wanted this show to give them a platform to tell their side of the story.”

Stream “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” on June 2nd on Prime Video.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Prime Video.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com