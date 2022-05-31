Director Sabaah Folayan previews her new documentary on late rapper XXXTENTACION and his struggles with mental health

After his untimely death in June of 2018, rapper XXXTENTACION left fans wondering what his future may have held. Otherwise known as Jahseh Onfroy, XXXTENACION’s career was tainted by allegations of violence and mental health struggles. Now in her new documentary, “Look at Me: XXXTentacion,” Director Sabaah Folayan gives an inside look into the troubled rapper’s life and joined Inside South Florida with more details.

“I wanted to tell this story because I have a background in mental health. I've worked in and out of jails, prisons, and psychiatric institutions. I've seen up close how mental illness impacts families, and I've also seen that our young people are really struggling with it,” says Folayan. “I saw this as an opportunity to shed light on that and to sort of ask the world to take note look at what young people are going through.”

Folayan hopes her movie can encourage people to have some difficult conversations relating to the issues in Onfroy’s life.

“Domestic violence is is an issue that takes place between people who love each other, and the fallout of that affects the survivor and the abuser. So, to simply condemn and polarize, it's not always as constructive,” says Folayan. “So I hoped that though it may be triggering, that it could be useful that it could be a tool to help us move forward in the effort to try to change some of these norms.”

“Look at Me: XXXTentacion,” is now streaming on Hulu.