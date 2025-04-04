Director Tom Musca Brings Powerful Storytelling to the Miami Film Festival with Aguadilla

Award-winning filmmaker and University of Miami professor Tom Musca joined Inside South Florida to share details of his latest cinematic work, Aguadilla, a deeply layered film co-directed with his son, set to screen at the Miami Film Festival on April 6 at 5:30 PM at the University of Miami’s Cosford Cinema.

“It’s interested,” Musca said with a laugh, reflecting on co-directing with his son. “Before this, the only thing we collaborated on was cleaning the garage.” But it quickly became clear to Musca that his son’s sophisticated visual sense would bring something unique to the screen. “All of a sudden, I’m not Dad on set—I’m Tom.”

Musca, well-known for producing the iconic film Stand and Deliver, has been shaping young storytellers as a professor at the University of Miami—and Aguadilla reflects that legacy. The film includes contributions from both current students and alumni. One notable success story: an architecture student from his screenwriting class who went on to become the film’s art director and is now working in Hollywood on major productions, including the upcoming Madden biopic.

Inspired by a real moment during a past shoot in Puerto Rico, Musca envisioned the film’s premise after hearing about migrants crossing a landowner’s estate. “He said, ‘Oh, those are probably Dominicans. They come in boats and run through my property,’” Musca recalled. “And I thought—vulnerable gentleman in a wheelchair, estate, two people needing work... conflict.”

He aimed to challenge how migrants are typically portrayed in film. “I'm tired of seeing them as one-dimensional. I wanted to create complex, nuanced characters,” he said. “The theme is really, ‘Be careful what you wish for—you might get it.’”

Catch Aguadilla on April 6 at 5:30 PM at the UM Cosford Cinema as part of the Miami Film Festival.

For more information on Tom Musca’s work or to stay up to date, keep an eye on the festival’s website, MiamiFilmFestival.com, and follow Musca’s ongoing projects—including his continued mission to mentor the next generation of filmmakers.