Disco Legend, Evelyn Champagne King, is coming to Florida for the Pompano Beach Cultural Center’s music series

Disco is making its way back to Florida as legend, Evelyn Champagne King, is coming to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center and joined Inside South Florida to share what to expect from her show.

“My live band, and my husband is there with me. He's my music director, so it's going to be a lot of fun,” says King. “I'm just as real as they come. I'm just up there to just give you what you want and I'm going to be dropping it like it's hot.”

King shared her love of music and why she continues to perform.

“I just love singing, I've always loved singing since I was five years old,” says King. “Sam Cooke, Nat King Cole and all of the greats from back in the day I listened to, and I paid attention.”

She also spoke about what it means to her to have inspired so many other black artists over her career.

“It's very important for me to make sure that my music and my voice reflects a lot of other, upcoming artists,” says King.

For more information, visit ​​pompanobeacharts.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center