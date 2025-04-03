Disco With a Purpose: YMUs 12th Annual Gala Brings Music, Glamour, and Impact to Miami

Get ready to sparkle and groove for a good cause—Young Musicians Unite is bringing the funk with their 12th Annual Gala, and this year’s theme says it all: Disco With a Purpose.

Set to take place on April 26 at Mana Wynwood, this Studio 54-inspired evening promises silver shoes, shimmering outfits, and a mission that hits all the right notes. Founders Zachary Larmer and Sammy Gonzalez Zeira joined Inside South Florida to share what makes YMU’s annual gala such a special event—and why this year’s goal is their most ambitious yet.

Sammy “We have a goal of raising up to $1.5 million for the future of music education here in Miami-Dade,” Zach revealed. “With all the commitments coming in, we're moving the goalpost to $1.5 million. We just made the decision yesterday, so it's happening,” Sammy added.

Last year, the nonprofit surpassed $1 million in fundraising, fueling their growing impact. YMU provides free in-school music education to over 9,000 students across 61 Title I schools in Miami-Dade County, serving grades 5 through 12.

“Music opened every door in my life,” Zach said. “I want other students to have that same level of opportunity, even if they might not have the resources to have it otherwise.”

The gala will feature a 700-person seated dinner, a lively cocktail hour, and performances from nine student bands—guaranteed to “melt your face off,” according to the duo.

So dust off your glitter, slip on those silver platforms, and get ready to dance for a cause that’s transforming lives—one beat at a time. Mark your calendars for April 26 at Mana Wynwood. For tickets, visit ymu.org/gala.