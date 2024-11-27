Discover Denver’s Winter Magic with Gabe Saglie on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Visit Denver. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Gabe Saglie joined Inside South Florida from the beautiful city of Denver to highlight why this season is perfect for a holiday getaway. Denver offers an array of festive events, easy access to world-class ski resorts, and unique experiences that make it a top destination for winter travel.

Denver comes alive during the holiday season with a blend of festive cheer and breathtaking winter experiences:



: A brand-new addition this year, 400+ drones illuminate the Denver skies nightly at 7 PM through December 31. Each night features a unique holiday theme, ensuring no two shows are the same. The Mile High Tree : Located in Civic Center Park, this 110-foot-tall structure features 60,000 LED lights. Up to 140 visitors can immerse themselves inside this glowing display, making it a must-see holiday attraction.

: Located in Civic Center Park, this 110-foot-tall structure features 60,000 LED lights. Up to 140 visitors can immerse themselves inside this glowing display, making it a must-see holiday attraction. Post-Holiday Fun: January brings the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, celebrating Denver’s cowboy roots, while the ski train whisks snow enthusiasts to nearby slopes.

Denver offers seamless travel options and unparalleled access to outdoor adventures:

: With non-stop flights from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and over 200 gateways, airlines like United, American, Frontier, and Southwest make getting to Denver a breeze. A quick 30-minute train ride from Denver International Airport brings you to Union Station in the city’s heart. Ski Day Trips: Iconic ski resorts like Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, and Winter Park are just one to two hours away. Winter Park alone boasts 3,000 acres of skiing and 170 trails. Take the nostalgic ski train to enjoy the slopes during the day and return downtown for evening entertainment.

Broadcasting from The Populus Hotel, Gabe highlighted this newly opened, eco-conscious property. It’s the first carbon-positive hotel in the nation, offering guests sustainable luxury in the heart of Denver.

For more information about Denver’s holiday and winter activities, visit Mile High Holidays or VisitDenver.com. Whether it’s the festive cheer or the thrilling slopes, Denver has something special waiting for you this winter season.