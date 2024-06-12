Discover Endless Adventure and Learning at the Museum of Discovery and Science

The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) stands as a beacon of education, innovation, and exploration in South Florida. Since its inception in 1976, the museum has been dedicated to connecting people to inspiring science. With a wide array of interactive exhibits and educational programs, MODS offers a unique experience where learning seamlessly blends with adventure.

Visitors to MODS are greeted by the towering 52-foot Great Gravity Clock, the largest kinetic energy sculpture in Florida. This stunning piece sets the stage for the museum's commitment to combining art with science, capturing the curiosity of over 450,000 annual visitors.

Inside the museum, an array of over 20 immersive and interactive exhibits await, ensuring a day filled with discovery for all ages. From exploring Florida's diverse habitats on an indoor nature hike to traveling back 65 million years to meet the prehistoric Megalodon, the largest fish ever to swim in Florida's waters, there's something to captivate every visitor.

One of the museum's latest attractions is the "Survival of the Slowest" exhibit, showcasing how certain species thrive despite being slow, small, or weak. Among the fascinating creatures featured is JJ the sloth, who charms visitors while teaching valuable lessons about adaptation and survival.

MODS continually evolves, introducing new exhibits like the Magnetized Studio. This innovative space features over 10,000 magnetic shapes, allowing young minds to build, stack, and experiment. The studio emphasizes the importance of play in learning, with interactive elements focused on magnetism, light, and color.

For younger visitors, the Discovery Spot offers hands-on activities representing iconic Florida environments. This area is designed to engage children through playful learning, helping them understand the world around them in a fun and interactive way.

To make the most of what MODS has to offer, consider the Adventure Pass, which provides unlimited admission all summer long. This pass is a great way to experience the museum's rotating exhibits and special events.

For more information on visiting the Museum of Discovery and Science, including ticket purchases and exhibit details, visit mods.org.