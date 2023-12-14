Discover Fontainebleau's Lapis Spa: Your Ultimate Staycation Oasis

Lapis Spa Director, Shane Upton, joined Inside South Florida to share how Lapis Spa at Fontainebleau is the epitome of a staycation, offering unique features to immerse you in self-care and luxury. Get ready to embark on a journey that transports your mind, body, and soul to an oasis.

“We are one of the largest spas in southern Florida with over 40,000 square feet,” says Upton. “Two levels: upstairs is where all of the treatments take place—31 treatment rooms. We have three couple suites with beautiful views of the ocean and the beach. And, you know, our water amenities are what we're known for. This facility packs a punch, and you can spend a day or a few hours in this space.”

Lapis Spa is currently offering customers a promotion: with every $250 purchase, you receive a complimentary $50 Fontainebleau gift card. This means you can not only indulge in the rejuvenating Lapis Spa wellness journey but also savor the amazing cuisine at Mirabella, one of their exceptional culinary establishments led by Executive Chef Paul Keyser.

“It's not just about what you do to your body; it’s also about what you put in your body,” says Upton. “Please stop by, get your gift cards today. With every $250 purchase, you get an additional $50, so the more you spend, the more you get. You’re worth it.”

For more information, visit Fontainebleau.com/Spa