Discover "Journey to Space" at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

School might be out for the summer, but that doesn't mean the learning has to stop. The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami is hosting a new exhibit that is truly out of this world. The "Journey to Space" exhibit provides an immersive experience, showcasing the challenges and wonders of space travel.

The "Journey to Space" exhibit at Frost Science takes visitors on an educational adventure about the complexities of space travel. It delves into the challenges of getting into space, living in space, and the critical tasks astronauts undertake aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

"This is our new traveling exhibit here at Frost Science. It's called Journey to Space. It's all about the challenges of getting up into space, what it's like living in space, and also what astronauts do in space,” said Alec Warren, director of the Frost Planetarium.

The museum is filled with fascinating information and authentic artifacts, including helmets, meteorites, and Neil Armstrong's gloves from Apollo 11. Visitors can learn about everyday activities like eating and exercising in space, and see the innovative adaptations engineers have designed to make life in space possible.

One of the most engaging aspects of the exhibit is the interactive elements that allow visitors to experience what it's like to be in space.

"One of my personal favorite parts of this entire exhibit is actually getting to test out what it's like to wear a space glove in the vacuum of space. And really, when you try it, you can tell the difference between what it's like to wear that glove here on Earth, with air all around us, and what it's like to wear that glove and try to do things with it in space," Alec commented.

The exhibit features a one-to-one simulation of the Destiny Lab aboard the ISS. As visitors walk through the spinning room, they get a sense of what it feels like to be weightless in space.

"All around us is the Destiny Lab. This is actually a one-to-one simulation of what it's like to be on the ISS. So, as you walk through, this whole room spins around and it creates the illusion that you are weightless in space onboard the International Space Station," noted Alec.

"Journey to Space" is a collaborative traveling exhibit produced by the Science Museum of Minnesota and the California Science Center in partnership with NASA. The exhibit also includes a special section contributed by South Florida.

"Our exhibits and design team worked very hard on an amazing little story that talks about Voyager, the golden record that's onboard both voyagers as well,” Alec explained. “And what's coming up soon is the Europa Clipper mission."

Scheduled for launch in 2025, the Europa Clipper mission will send a probe to Jupiter's icy moon, Europa, to collect water and other samples.

"We'll actually be launching and landing on Europa, collecting water and other samples from the surface of that moon as well and a little piece of Earth is going to be going with them as well in the form of that flash," Alec said.

The "Journey to Space" exhibit is an incredible experience that teaches visitors how to survive in space and appreciate the work of astronauts. The exhibit is available through October, so don't miss the chance to explore it.

Plan your visit to the "Journey to Space" exhibit at Frost Science by heading to frostscience.org. Experience the wonder and excitement of space travel right here in Miami!