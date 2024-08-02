Discover Miami Spa Month at Carillon Wellness Resort

Miami Spa Month, a celebration dedicated to relaxation and rejuvenation, offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in some much-needed self-care. If you're unsure where to start, the Carillon Wellness Resort is the ideal destination, providing a wide variety of amenities and services designed to make you feel your best.

Carillon Wellness Resort, located in Miami, boasts an impressive range of offerings, including hydrothermal circuits, jacuzzis, massages, body treatments, and facials. This spa month, consider trying something non-traditional like a self-led touchless treatment. From specialized readings to light therapy, the options for ultimate relaxation are plentiful.

One crowd favorite is the VEMI, which provides an all-around deep sleep meditation treatment using vibroacoustics and electromagnetic infrared. This treatment puts you in a deep state of sleep while detoxing you from electro smog radiation—something we accumulate from daily use of phones and technology. It’s an excellent way to reduce stress and inflammation caused by constant scrolling on Instagram, TikTok, or typing away at emails on your computer.

To delve deeper into relaxation, Carillon offers top-notch treatments and meditation pods focusing on the mental side of wellness, which is crucial in today's fast-paced world. The resort emphasizes the importance of self-care, especially for the hardworking individuals of South Florida who often prioritize everything else over their well-being.

“From the day to day, we prioritize so many other things rather than ourselves. Self-care is just so important nowadays and specifically in South Florida. A lot of us are hardworking people, and we deserve that time just to really, you know, take it away and especially with detoxing from stress, anxiety, exhaustion—all of these things are much-needed for us as workers here in South Florida,” said Destiny Bohan, spa and wellness specialist at Carillon Wellness Resort.

Don't forget to take care of yourself. Whether you prefer something unique or a Carillon spa special, you can enjoy included or add-on access to other therapies, the pool, the beach, and complimentary valet service. What more could you ask for?

Plan your wellness visit during Miami Spa Month, now extended through September, by heading to carillonhotel.com.