Discover Must-Have Products for the New Year with Lifestyle Expert Milly Almodovar

Lifestyle expert Milly Almodovar unveils a curated selection of noteworthy products on Inside South Florida, catering to various aspects of wellness and beauty.

Almodovar recommends Swanson Health's premium products, backed by the expertise of pharmacists, nutritionists, and scientists. With over 1600 options, the focus is on cardiovascular health to kickstart the new year on a healthy note. Explore the range at SwansonVitamins.com.

Introducing Garnier's new vegan hair filler collection, Almodovar highlights its sulfate-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and mineral oil-free formula. Designed for comprehensive repair of damaged hair, these products are available on Amazon.com.

Almodovar introduces Delola's crafted cocktails, created by Latina powerhouses Jennifer Lopez and Lynnette Marrero. These low-calorie, low-alcohol, gluten-free concoctions, crafted with natural botanicals, provide an easy-to-enjoy beverage experience. Learn more at DelolaLife.com.

Embrace the new year with a fresh makeup collection from Charlotte Tilbury. Almodovar highlights the expansion of the iconic Hollywood franchise, featuring five new soft satin shine pick lipsticks and Charlotte's globally adored kissing formula. Explore the range at CharlotteTilbury.com.

For additional information, follow Milly Almodovar on Instagram @MillyAlmodovar.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Milly Almodovar.