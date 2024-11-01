Discover Olay's Breakthrough Study on Aging and Unlock the Secret to Youthful Skin

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Olay. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson joined Inside South Florida to discuss Olay's groundbreaking Multi-Decade and Ethnicity Study, revealing skin's unique aging patterns across decades. From the 20s through the 60s, Dr. Wilkerson shares insights into how skin’s natural defenses decline and identifies key “tipping points,” impacting skin elasticity, hydration, and energy renewal.

In a fascinating discovery, researchers identified “exceptional agers”—women whose genes showed youthful skin markers, inspiring new personalized skincare solutions. Key ingredients like niacinamide, amino peptides, and glycerin were found to help slow aging, all packed in Olay's Micro Sculpting Cream.

