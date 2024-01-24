Discover Paradise: Commissioner Joseph Boschulte Invites You to Explore the U.S. Virgin Islands

Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte of the U.S. Virgin Islands, recently shared an enticing invitation on Inside South Florida, urging travelers to immerse themselves in the diverse landscapes and activities that the U.S. Virgin Islands have to offer, ranging from pristine beaches to majestic mountains.

The Commissioner spotlighted St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix as premier destinations within the U.S. Virgin Islands, each boasting an array of attractions such as stunning beaches, invigorating hiking trails, world-class golf courses, and rich cultural experiences. Recent developments on the islands, including the opening of new Marriott Bonvoy properties on St. Thomas, add a touch of exclusivity to this tropical haven.

While the U.S. Virgin Islands are renowned for their picturesque beaches, Commissioner Boschulte encourages visitors to explore beyond the shores. St. Croix, for instance, is predominantly owned by national parks, providing ample opportunities for scenic mountain hikes that culminate in the embrace of beautiful beaches. St. Thomas, on the other hand, stands as a cosmopolitan hub, offering an abundance of restaurants, bars, and unparalleled shopping experiences. It remains a top-choice port of call for cruise itineraries.

A noteworthy advantage for U.S. citizens is that passports are not required for travel to the Virgin Islands. Daily flights from Miami and Ft. Lauderdale provide convenient access to this Caribbean paradise.

