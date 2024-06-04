Discover Pinecrest Gardens: A Historic and Botanical Gem in South Florida

Executive Director Cristina Blanco joined Inside South Florida to share what you need to know about the enchanting destination of Pinecrest Gardens, a must-visit location in South Florida.

Pinecrest Gardens is a historic site that originally opened as the Parrot Jungle in 1936. "The Scherr family had the vision of opening up a site where they could showcase birds and their intelligence and capabilities," Blanco explained. The gardens started with just 100 visitors in its first year and grew to over 40,000 visitors by its 70th year.

Today, Pinecrest Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden featuring original nature paths where visitors can enjoy local flora and fauna, unique wildlife, and interesting fish in the pond system. "We have a splash area, an inclusive playground, and a mini viewing zoo where you can interact with miniature zoo animals like bunnies, miniature donkeys, a cow, and dwarf goats," Blanco shared.

In addition to its natural beauty, Pinecrest Gardens boasts a 530-seat geodesic dome theater and amphitheater for live music and performances. The gardens also host art exhibitions in both indoor and outdoor spaces, play readings, and interactions with local opera groups. "It's a botanical garden with whimsical fun features and robust arts and cultural programming," Blanco said.

Pinecrest Gardens offers something for everyone, from nature and wildlife education to arts appreciation. It's a peaceful retreat, perfect for Mental Health Awareness Month. "It's fun, exciting, and family-oriented. It's something for everyone," Blanco noted.

For those interested in visiting Pinecrest Gardens, more information can be found on their website. "You can learn more, register for workshops and classes, or purchase tickets to a festival or event at www.pinecrestgardens.org," Blanco advised.